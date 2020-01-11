Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Paul Luers Obituary
Paul Luers

Edgewood - On January 9, 2020, Paul A. Luers passed from this life, on to one without pain, illness or injury, and after a long and hard fought battle, he joined the angels in Heaven. At 87, Paul had several accomplishments to be proud of. He played semi-pro for the Chicago White Sox and later, owned and operated a construction company from which he retired. Paul was passionate about sports but particularly baseball. He enjoyed poker and a good practical joke. Paul was a loving husband to Gail for 34 years, and a father to 6. His legacy lives on in those loved ones who carry his memory in their hearts. Wife, Gail Luers; children Carol (John) Barnett, Diane Hill, Michael (Stephanie) Luers, Jennifer (Edward) Domanski, Joshua Luers (Steven May); wonderful caregivers, Christina Hamby, Joseph Curry; 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Paul has gone to Heaven to join his parents, Edward and Ethel Luers; daughter, Debbie Luers; 7 brothers and sisters, and son-in-law Marty Hill. A visitation for Paul will take place Tuesday, January 14th from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with a service to follow, at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. Online condolences can be left at linnemannfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
