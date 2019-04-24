Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Rabbi Paul M. Kaplan

Rabbi Paul M. Kaplan Obituary
Rabbi Paul M. Kaplan

Cincinnati - KAPLAN, Rabbi Paul M., age 72, passed away April 23, 2019, beloved husband of Andrea L. Kaplan, devoted father of Aaron Nathan Kaplan of Houston, TX & Sara Esther Kaplan of Corpus Christi, TX, dear brother of the late Leonard Jay Kaplan, also survived by many loving cousins and friends.

Services: Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Thursday, April 25, 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Plum Street Temple Historic Preservation Fund, or the . Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
