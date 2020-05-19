Paul Moser
Green Twp. - Paul Moser beloved husband of 63 years of JoAnn Moser (nee Seissiger). Loving father of Cindy (Jim) Stoneking, Brian (Phyllis) Moser, Andrea (Jeff) Franks and Renee (Ken) Sillies. Devoted grandpa of Aubrey, Scott and Eric, Paul and Jackson, Thomas, Jessica, Abigail, Logan and Levi and Benjamin and Jacob. Great-grandpa of 20. Dear brother of Jerry (Eileen) Moser and the late Tom, Bob, Agnes and Mary Ann. Prededed in death by his parents Camillus and Agnes (nee Overman) Moser. Passed away May 17, 2020. Age 86. Paul was a proud patriot who served his country in the United States Navy during the Koren War. Due to Covid-19 restrictions funeral services will be private. Burial will take place at Big Cedar Cemetery, Brookville, IN. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Parkinson Support and Wellness, 260 Stetson St., Suite 2300, Cinti., OH 45219. neidhardminges.com






