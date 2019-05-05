|
|
Paul Nixon
Miami Heights - Paul Nixon, 76, May 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Lynn Nixon (nee Hinman), devoted father of Steven (Carol), Kevin, Brian & Andrew (Trina) Nixon, loving grandfather of Nicole (Justin), Destiny, Ciera, Madeline, Cody, Andrew, Caden & Draven & gr. grandfather of Adrienne, Remy, Brooklyn & Caleb, beloved son of the late Clara (nee Candillo) & Earl Nixon, dear brother of William & the late Jim & Larry Nixon & loving uncle of Cathie Nixon-Byess. Paul retired from the US Air Force as Master Sergeant. Visitation Wed., May 8, 6-8 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002, where the service with military honors will be held Thurs., May 9 at 10 AM. Memorials, if so desired, to the charity of donor's choice. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019