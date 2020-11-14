1/1
Paul P. Eling
Paul P. Eling

Springdale - Paul P. Eling, 83, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Jeanne (nee MacKenna) Eling. Loving father of Philip, Kenneth (Jennifer) Eling, David (Beatriz) Eling and Stephen Eling. Beloved grandfather of Emma and Adam Eling. Dear brother of Louis Eling, Irene Olivier, and Jean Stanton. Paul retired as a chemist from Emery Industries and served as a LT. Colonel in the Ohio Air National Guard. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 12 Noon at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Road, Montgomery, Ohio 45249. Memorial service will be conducted at a future date. Vorhisandryan.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
