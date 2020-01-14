Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
5361 Dry Ridge Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Colerain Twp - Beloved husband of the late Patsy Ruth (Burke) Karwisch; loving father of Steven (fiancé Gina) and Michael (Sue); caring grandfather of Mollie and Drew; dear brother of five. Graduated from Elder High School in 1954 and the University of Cincinnati. Army Veteran. Bank Manager at Provident Bank. Age 83. January 13, 2020. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Sunday, January 19 from 5 - 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Catholic Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Road, Cincinnati 45252 on Monday, January 20 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
