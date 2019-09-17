|
Paul R. Schroeder
Anderson Twp - Paul R. Schroeder husband of the late JoAnne B. Schroeder (nee Goetzinger), devoted father of Micki (Steven) Jacob, Jacki (the late Henry) Nonnez, Michael Schroeder, and the late Pamela Osbourne, dear grandfather of Chris, Sean, Logan, Sarah, Summer, and Cooper, great-grandfather of Lillian, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sept. 15, 2019. Age 94 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington, on Fri. Sept. 20, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 9:30-10:30 AM. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 17, 2019