Paul Raines
Butler - Paul R. Raines (64) of Butler, KY passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Son of the late Paul M. and Millie Morgan Raines. Survivors include his fiancé Mindy Redden, son Paul Raines Jr., Jonathon Raines, siblings Melinda Campbell, Darlene Bunger, Eddie Raines, grandchildren Michael and Paige Raines. Visit 11-1pm Fri., February 28, 2020 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1pm also at the funeral home. www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020