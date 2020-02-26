Services
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Raines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Raines

Add a Memory
Paul Raines Obituary
Paul Raines

Butler - Paul R. Raines (64) of Butler, KY passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. Son of the late Paul M. and Millie Morgan Raines. Survivors include his fiancé Mindy Redden, son Paul Raines Jr., Jonathon Raines, siblings Melinda Campbell, Darlene Bunger, Eddie Raines, grandchildren Michael and Paige Raines. Visit 11-1pm Fri., February 28, 2020 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1pm also at the funeral home. www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -