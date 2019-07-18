Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St.Saviour Church
4136 Myrtle Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Spille
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Raymond Spille

Add a Memory
Paul Raymond Spille Obituary
Paul Raymond Spille

Cincinnati - Paul Raymond Spille, passed away July 15, 2019. Beloved husband of 66 years to Dolores "Dolly" Jean Philbin Spille. Loving father of Paula Jean Spille, Susan Marie (Doug) Price, and James David Spille. Treasured "Gramps" of Jennifer "Missy" Buckley, Steven Paul (Shawna) Buckley, Brett (Drew) Price, Marc (Katie) Price and Cody Paul Price. Great Grandfather of Corey (Angela) Heffernan, Kyle Paul Buckley, Adelaide Buckley, and Parker Price. Dear cousin of Sarah Coffey. Many nieces and nephews. Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Born September 22, 1930 to the late George William Spille, and Lee Ella Nickoson Spille, Brother of the late Lois Spille (Jack) Crowley and the late George "Yatz" (Joanne) Spille, Jr. Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019, 5:00 - 8:00 pm, Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, July 20, 2019, 10:00 am, St.Saviour Church, 4136 Myrtle Ave., (45236). In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to, or St. Saviour Church.. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now