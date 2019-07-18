|
Paul Raymond Spille
Cincinnati - Paul Raymond Spille, passed away July 15, 2019. Beloved husband of 66 years to Dolores "Dolly" Jean Philbin Spille. Loving father of Paula Jean Spille, Susan Marie (Doug) Price, and James David Spille. Treasured "Gramps" of Jennifer "Missy" Buckley, Steven Paul (Shawna) Buckley, Brett (Drew) Price, Marc (Katie) Price and Cody Paul Price. Great Grandfather of Corey (Angela) Heffernan, Kyle Paul Buckley, Adelaide Buckley, and Parker Price. Dear cousin of Sarah Coffey. Many nieces and nephews. Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Born September 22, 1930 to the late George William Spille, and Lee Ella Nickoson Spille, Brother of the late Lois Spille (Jack) Crowley and the late George "Yatz" (Joanne) Spille, Jr. Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019, 5:00 - 8:00 pm, Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, July 20, 2019, 10:00 am, St.Saviour Church, 4136 Myrtle Ave., (45236). In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to, or St. Saviour Church.. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 18, 2019