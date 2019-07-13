|
|
Paul Richard Palmer
Batesville - Passed away peacefully in Batesville on Friday, July 5, 2019. The son of Raymond and Lucille (nee: Folk) Palmer was born on September 17, 1929 in Rushville, Ohio. He was 89 years old.
Paul attended Western Hills High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War era. Paul was owner and operator of Golden Rule Electric located on Elm Street in Cincinnati. He sold out to Brand Service Center and retired soon after at 56 years old. He loved to golf and had an impressive 9 handicap. He loved to watch and listen to sports especially basketball and boxing. He was a boxer in high school and while he was in the service. Paul enjoyed playing ping pong and watching sports in general. The avid Reds and Bengals fan was an annual season ticket holder. He also liked watching old westerns especially John Wayne movies. Paul was a member of the Batesville VFW 3183.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Margaret (nee: Holt) Palmer; his sister Norma (Ed) Brater, along with multiple nieces and nephews.
Paul wished to donate his body to the University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine. His ashes will be buried later at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.
A special thank you to the Nurses and Aides at St. Andrews Health Campus for their tireless, compassionate work and support of Paul and his loving wife.
Memorials may be given to The or c/o the funeral home. Online condolences www.meyersfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 13, 2019