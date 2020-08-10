Paul Rodman Leach
Paul Rodman Leach, 77, of Boston passed away at his home on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
He was a retired chemist for Proctor and Gamble, where he worked for more than 30 years. His memberships included the Heartland Dulcimer Club, the Masonic Lodge, Victory Aviation Flying Club, the Hay Loft Square Dancing Club, the Apple Siders Computer Club and the First Christian Church of Lebanon Junction.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Malcom and Elsie Creech Leach; sister, Ann Leach and brothers, William and James Leach.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Patricia Chambers Leach; sons, Gordon Fernando Leach and William Henry Leach; brother, George Robert Leach; sister, Rachel Thomas and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been chosen with no services planned at this time.
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Christian Church of Lebanon Junction or the Union Chapel Church Cemetery Fund in Highland County, Ohio.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of the arrangements.