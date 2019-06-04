|
|
Paul Ruberg
Cincinnati - Ruberg, Paul L., died in God's grace surrounded by his loving family on Sunday June 2, 2019 at the age of 93 .Devoted husband of the late Anna Mae (nee Gerding) Ruberg, loving father of Cindy (Robert) Hartz, Michael (Mary Kay) Ruberg, cherished grandfather of Brian (Monica) Hartz, Kerry (Jim) Hyre, Brendan (Leslie) Ruberg, Paul (Fay) Cinquina, great grandfather of Emma, Mia, Alice, Parker, Honora and Henry. Dear brother of Gregory, the late Raymond (United States Army WWII), Jack, Harry and Donald Ruberg. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Paul was a proud member of Elder High School Class of 1943, United States Navy WWII Veteran, retired postal worker and small business owner. Visitation Thursday June 6, 2019, at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Friday at 10 AM at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org). www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 4, 2019