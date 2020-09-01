1/
Paul "Dutch" Schildmeyer
Paul "Dutch" Schildmeyer

Springfield Township - Paul F. "Dutch" of Cincinnati. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Visitation at St Clement Catholic Church 4536 Vine Street St Bernard Thursday September 3, 2020 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday September 4th at 11:00 am. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. PLEASE NOTE: All who attend visitation and services are REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK and practice the Social Distancing Guidelines. Family request that memorial donations in memory of Dutch be directed to St Clement Athletic Association or Roger Bacon High School. To view full obituary and to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
