Paul "Sherm" Schuerman
Villa Hills (formerly of Highland Heights) - Paul (Sherm) Schuerman of Villa Hills (formerly of Highland Heights) went to his eternal home on June 9th at the age of 88. Paul joins his sister, Mary Clare Laker, in Heaven. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara; daughters, Paula (Ken) Gough, Shari (John) Horner, Karen (Larry) Wolff, Diane (Max) DeBruhl, Robin (Brian) Schnieders; brother, Don (Mary Jo) Schuerman; 13 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Paul was born to Ferdinand and Esther (Mueller) on August 4th, 1931 in Covington, KY. As a child, he enjoyed playing on his grandparents' dairy farm, which would later become the Newport Shopping Center. He was a graduate of Newport Catholic - class of '49. Paul served in the Navy during the Korean War on the U.S.S Bremerton. He would go on to be a proud Navy veteran for the rest of his days, belonging to the U.S.S. Bremerton Reunion Organization. Paul met the love of his life, Barbara (Stickley) in December of 1955 at the Catholic Youth Organization. They married May 25th, 1957 and went on to have 5 daughters. He enjoyed coaching his daughters' softball teams for 10 years. In addition to being a dedicated parishioner of St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, Paul graced the stage as a member of the St. Joe's Drama Club for many years. He also loved tinkering in his garden, researching his trove of collectables, and cheering on his Cincinnati sports teams and the Clemson Tigers. Throughout his entire life, he never met a stranger he couldn't find common ground with. Memorial Visitation at Dobbling Funeral Home (Ft. Thomas), 106 Ft. Thomas Ave., on Friday (June12) from 4:00 PM- 6:00 PM followed by Memorial Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Cold Spring), 4011 Alexandria Pike, at 7:00 PM with Rev. Gerald Reinersman officiating. Guests are encouraged to wear facial masks and abide by social distancing standards. In lieu of flowers, Paul requested donations in his honor be made to the Newport Central Catholic Tuition Fund. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.
Villa Hills (formerly of Highland Heights) - Paul (Sherm) Schuerman of Villa Hills (formerly of Highland Heights) went to his eternal home on June 9th at the age of 88. Paul joins his sister, Mary Clare Laker, in Heaven. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara; daughters, Paula (Ken) Gough, Shari (John) Horner, Karen (Larry) Wolff, Diane (Max) DeBruhl, Robin (Brian) Schnieders; brother, Don (Mary Jo) Schuerman; 13 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Paul was born to Ferdinand and Esther (Mueller) on August 4th, 1931 in Covington, KY. As a child, he enjoyed playing on his grandparents' dairy farm, which would later become the Newport Shopping Center. He was a graduate of Newport Catholic - class of '49. Paul served in the Navy during the Korean War on the U.S.S Bremerton. He would go on to be a proud Navy veteran for the rest of his days, belonging to the U.S.S. Bremerton Reunion Organization. Paul met the love of his life, Barbara (Stickley) in December of 1955 at the Catholic Youth Organization. They married May 25th, 1957 and went on to have 5 daughters. He enjoyed coaching his daughters' softball teams for 10 years. In addition to being a dedicated parishioner of St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring, Paul graced the stage as a member of the St. Joe's Drama Club for many years. He also loved tinkering in his garden, researching his trove of collectables, and cheering on his Cincinnati sports teams and the Clemson Tigers. Throughout his entire life, he never met a stranger he couldn't find common ground with. Memorial Visitation at Dobbling Funeral Home (Ft. Thomas), 106 Ft. Thomas Ave., on Friday (June12) from 4:00 PM- 6:00 PM followed by Memorial Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Cold Spring), 4011 Alexandria Pike, at 7:00 PM with Rev. Gerald Reinersman officiating. Guests are encouraged to wear facial masks and abide by social distancing standards. In lieu of flowers, Paul requested donations in his honor be made to the Newport Central Catholic Tuition Fund. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.