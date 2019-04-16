|
Paul Schutte
Amelia - Paul R. Schutte, age 86 of Amelia, born Jan. 16, 1933, passed away Saturday April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Ena (nee Wagers). Father of 8 children, 6 of his own and 2 step-daughters he thought of as his own. Also 5 brothers and sisters and countless grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His first wife Ella died in 1980. Visitation Thursday April 18, from 12:30pm until Funeral Service at 2:00pm both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 16, 2019