Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Cheviot - Paul Louis Seifert, beloved husband of Margo L. Hunt Seifert for 56 years, loving father of Lynn (Bronson Perez) Seifert, Dennis (Julie) Seifert and the late Stephanie Seifert, grandfather of Alexis Seifert, Hallie and Paige Ernette, brother of Donald (Katie) Seifert. US Army Vietnam Veteran. Longtime member of St Martin Parish. Member of River Squares. Retired from the Good Samaritan Hospital Security Department. Died, Sunday, August 18, 2019 age 77. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Sunday, August 25, from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Funeral Mass, Monday, 10 AM, St Martin of Tours Church. Burial, with Military honors to follow in St Joseph Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati, 4623 Wesley Ave, Cincinnati (45212). Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019
