Paul Thistleton
Florence - Paul Thistleton, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, 7 June 2020, surrounded by many of his family members, including his wife of 68 years, Alida. He was born in Bournemouth, England. He graduated from London's Imperial College with a degree in physics at age 19. He earned his masters from MIT in Boston where he met his wife. Paul was a Chemical Engineer for DuPont. He led a full, healthy and happy life. He considered "happiness to be a byproduct, not a goal." Paul loved taking pictures and always had a camera around his neck or a phone in his pocket. Those pictures provided a wonderful record of his happy family. Besides his wife, survivors include his son, Alan Thistleton; three daughters: Ruth (Ed) Walton, Anne (Frans) Bicker Caarten, Adele (Dave) Gormley and eight grandchildren: Michael (Alexis), Nicole and Lindsay Walton, Charlie and Emma Bicker Caarten and Alex (Alissa), Sam and Luke Gormley. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Full obituary and online condolences at www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.