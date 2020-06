Paul ThistletonFlorence - Paul Thistleton, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, 7 June 2020, surrounded by many of his family members, including his wife of 68 years, Alida. He was born in Bournemouth, England. He graduated from London's Imperial College with a degree in physics at age 19. He earned his masters from MIT in Boston where he met his wife. Paul was a Chemical Engineer for DuPont. He led a full, healthy and happy life. He considered "happiness to be a byproduct, not a goal." Paul loved taking pictures and always had a camera around his neck or a phone in his pocket. Those pictures provided a wonderful record of his happy family. Besides his wife, survivors include his son, Alan Thistleton; three daughters: Ruth (Ed) Walton, Anne (Frans) Bicker Caarten, Adele (Dave) Gormley and eight grandchildren: Michael (Alexis), Nicole and Lindsay Walton, Charlie and Emma Bicker Caarten and Alex (Alissa), Sam and Luke Gormley. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Full obituary and online condolences at www.ronaldbjones.com