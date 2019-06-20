|
Paul W. Gilliland Jr.
Union - Paul W. Gilliland Jr., 62, of Union, KY passed away at home on June 15, 2019 after a heroic battle with brain cancer. Paul was born on May 8, 1957 in Huntington, WV to Paul W. Gilliland Sr. and Jeanette McCarroll Gilliland. He worked as an IT Consultant with PCM Inc. in Blue Ash, OH, and formerly was an employee of Square D in Florence. Paul was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He obtained a Master's Degree in Media Communication from Governors State University. Paul was a man of faith and was a member of Union Baptist Church. Paul loved history, and was a member of the Boone County Historical Society, Friends of Big Bone, the Society of Colonial Wars, Sons of the American Revolution, the Jackson, OH Masonic Lodge, and the National Rifle Association. Paul did extensive family research and had articles published in the Ohio Genealogical Society magazine. He was an honorary member of the Madog Center for Welsh Studies at Rio Grande Community College. He was a fan of Ohio State football. Paul loved restoring antiques, specifically firearms and tractors. He was very proud of his fully restored 1953 Ford Jubilee and drove it in a Union parade. He was a kindhearted friend to many, and loved to tell jokes. Paul was preceded in death by his Father, Paul W. Gilliland, Sr. He was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather and is survived by his Wife of 35 years Pat Gilliland, and 4 Children Paul W. (Beau) Gilliland III (Brittany Wagner), William Gilliland (Desi Belew), Andrew Gilliland, Anne Gilliland, and Granddaughter Hadley Gilliland. He is also survived by his Mother Jeanette Daulton, Sisters Nancy Seymour (Gary) and Peggy McGowan (Jim), and many dear Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be from 10 AM - 12 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 12 PM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 20 to June 27, 2019