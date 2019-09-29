Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1000 N Beckley Station Road
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Dallas, TX - Passed away on August 28, 2019 at the age of 55. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Robert F. Shade; daughter Sarah, currently a Graduate student at American Univ in Washington DC; son Colin, a recent graduate from Marcus High School; parents, Jan & John Shaffer of Cincinnati; brothers, Todd (Karen) of Cincinnati and John (Marta) of Summit, New Jersey. Paula is graduate of Sycamore High School and Eastern Kentucky University. Her life long concern and compassion for others proved true during her years as a Vocational/Mental Health Counselor at the Bobby Dodd Institute in Atlanta. During childhood, teens, and marriage, she lived in nine different states but always considered Cincinnati "Home". She loved being with relatives, friends, Alpha Delta Pi sorority sisters, and her fellow Life Guards at Blue Ash Rec Swimming Pool. As their own children grew, Paula & Bob experienced continuous pride with Sarah's academic achievements and Colin's baseball success. Sadly, Paula's heart failed at age 55, but she'll live forever in the hearts of those who know and love her. She'll always be honored and remembered with a very loving and special "TO." Visitation will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9:00 am, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1000 N Beckley Station Road, Louisville, KY with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts for Edmondson Telford Child Advocacy Center, PO Box 7062, Gainesville, GA 30504, etcae.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
