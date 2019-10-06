Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church - White Oak
Colerain Twp. - Paula Berling (nee Fisher), beloved wife of the late Raymond P. Berling. Devoted mother of Mark (Laura) Berling, Melissa Berling and Myles (Betty) Berling. Loving grandmother of Audrey Berling, Christian Berling, Sarah Berling, Annie Berling, Katherine (Adam) Wiest, Paige Berling and Raymond Berling. Paula passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the age of 87. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at St. James Church - White Oak on Monday (Oct 7) at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, Il. 60601. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
