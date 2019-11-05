|
|
Paula E. Holstein
Cincinnati - Cincinnati- age 86, passed away November 5, 2019, beloved wife of the late Martin Holstein, devoted mother of Deborah Hopkins and Marjorie Sigal, loving grandmother of Halli (Ben) Weiner, Benjamin Sigal, Ross and Dana Hopkins, great-grandmother of June, Nora, Mira, and Shia. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home 8350 Cornell Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249, Thursday, November 7. Please check www.weilfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019