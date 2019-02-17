|
Paula Jean Reinhart
Crescent Springs - Paula Jean Reinhart nee Willhoit, 64, of Crescent Springs passed away Wednesday evening at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood. Paula was a homemaker and a member of Community of Faith Presbyterian Church, Covington, she enjoyed bowling and traveling to Florida to visit her son and going to the Disney Parks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred L. Reinhart in 2014 and her parents, James R. and Jean (Flury) Willhoit. Survivors include her son, Fredrick Reinhart of Orlando, FL; sister, Linda Berman of Crescent Springs; niece, Krista (Thomas) Blanchard of Las Vegas; nephew, Andrew (Katie) Berman of Ludlow and a great niece and 2 great nephews. Visitation 12:00 Noon to 3:00 pm Tuesday, February 19th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, LUDLOW. Funeral services to immediately follow at 3:00 pm. Memorial contributions are suggested to: , 2300 Wall Street, Suite H, Cincinnati, Ohio 45212. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019