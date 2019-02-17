Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
461 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
461 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
461 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Reinhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Jean Reinhart


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Paula Jean Reinhart Obituary
Paula Jean Reinhart

Crescent Springs - Paula Jean Reinhart nee Willhoit, 64, of Crescent Springs passed away Wednesday evening at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood. Paula was a homemaker and a member of Community of Faith Presbyterian Church, Covington, she enjoyed bowling and traveling to Florida to visit her son and going to the Disney Parks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred L. Reinhart in 2014 and her parents, James R. and Jean (Flury) Willhoit. Survivors include her son, Fredrick Reinhart of Orlando, FL; sister, Linda Berman of Crescent Springs; niece, Krista (Thomas) Blanchard of Las Vegas; nephew, Andrew (Katie) Berman of Ludlow and a great niece and 2 great nephews. Visitation 12:00 Noon to 3:00 pm Tuesday, February 19th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, LUDLOW. Funeral services to immediately follow at 3:00 pm. Memorial contributions are suggested to: , 2300 Wall Street, Suite H, Cincinnati, Ohio 45212. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.