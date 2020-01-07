Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
Paula Mary Henn Obituary
Paula Mary Henn

Ft Mitchell - Paula Mary Henn, (nee Rabe), 64, passed away Tuesday January 7, 2020, at her home in Ft Mitchell. Preceded in death by her parents Henry and Louise Rabe, sister Fran Rabe and brother John Rabe. Survivors include her husband Greg Henn, daughter Andrea Henn, son Anthony Henn, sister Sr. Mary Rabe O.S.B., sister Margaret Koening, brother Hank Rabe, sister Ann Rabe and sister Alice Rabe. Visitation will be held Friday January 10, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm with funeral services to follow at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger. Burial of cremains will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials can be made to the 644 Linn Street, Cincinnati OH, 45203 or Hospice of the Bluegrass 7388 Turfway Rd, Florence KY, 41042. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
