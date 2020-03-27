|
Paula Troup
Cincinnati - Age 94, passed away on March 26, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Beloved spouse of the late Stanley B. Troup , devoted father of David (Karen) Troup and Daniel (Susan) Troup, loving grandfather of Michael and Steven Troup, Steven and Patrick Ober, and the late Jacob Ober. Memorial service and graveside burial will be scheduled at a date in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to The University of Cincinnati's Advancement and Transition Services Program (foundation.uc.edu/atsfund); Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati (www.habitatcincinnati.org); or a . www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020