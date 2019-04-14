Services
Edgewood, KY - Paula (nee Schulte) White passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 after her battle with a chronic illness. She leaves her husband Douglas & stepson Christopher, beloved daughter of Janet C. (nee Tiettmeyer) & William C. Schulte Jr., sisters Peggy (Edwin) Vetter, Karen Bundy & the late Denise (Jeff) Pieper & brother the late William Schulte, nephews John, Joseph & Jacob Pieper, niece Erin Bundy & great nephews Kristopher & Cole Laub. All are welcome to join in her "Celebration of Life" to be announced. Memorial donations can be made to the Desmoid Tumor Research & Christ Cancer Care Unit.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019
