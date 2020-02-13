Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
4800 Alexandria Pike
Cold Spring, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauldon Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauldon Wagner

Add a Memory
Pauldon Wagner Obituary
Pauldon Wagner

Alexandria - Pauldon Eugene Wagner, 85, of Alexandria, KY passed away peacefully with family by his side on February 12, 2020 at his home. He was retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Grand Victoria Casino. He was a past member of Kiwanis, American Legion and the Eagles. He proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn June Wagner; daughter; Barbara Wagner and sister, Jean Schafer. He is survived by his son, Keith (Kelli) Wagner. Daughters; Karyn (preceded Richard) Rosenfeld and Christine (Brian Reynolds) Wagner. Step-sons; Jeff (Cecelia) Guy and Carl (Alice) Guy. Step-daughter; Mary Ellen (Jeff) Turner. Along with 4 Grandchildren and additional relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1pm-4pm. Service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 4800 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 at 12pm. Burial will full military honors will follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens in Mt. Healthy, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauldon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -