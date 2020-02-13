|
Pauldon Wagner
Alexandria - Pauldon Eugene Wagner, 85, of Alexandria, KY passed away peacefully with family by his side on February 12, 2020 at his home. He was retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Grand Victoria Casino. He was a past member of Kiwanis, American Legion and the Eagles. He proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn June Wagner; daughter; Barbara Wagner and sister, Jean Schafer. He is survived by his son, Keith (Kelli) Wagner. Daughters; Karyn (preceded Richard) Rosenfeld and Christine (Brian Reynolds) Wagner. Step-sons; Jeff (Cecelia) Guy and Carl (Alice) Guy. Step-daughter; Mary Ellen (Jeff) Turner. Along with 4 Grandchildren and additional relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 1pm-4pm. Service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 4800 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 at 12pm. Burial will full military honors will follow in Arlington Memorial Gardens in Mt. Healthy, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020