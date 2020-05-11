Paulette J. Rasche
1942 - 2020
Paulette J. Rasche

Springdale - Paulette Jean (nee Sperber) Rasche, loving wife of Paul Rasche for 53 years. Beloved mother of Peter (Amanda) Rasche, and the late Patrice Rasche. Devoted grandmother of Sarah Kate and Max Rasche. Dear sister of Pamela (Gary) Jursik. Dear daughter of the late Paul and Jean (Ebbers) Sperber. Died Thursday, May 7, 2020. Age 77. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held privately for family at St. James Church in White Oak. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to RettSyndrome.org in Paulette's name, in honor of her late daughter, Patrice. Condolences may be expressed at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home (www.mrfh.com).




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
St. James Church
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
So sorry to hear of Paulettes passing. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. God Bless you. Roger and Doris Kolde
Roger & Doris Kolde
Friend
