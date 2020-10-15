Pauline Brannon
Florence - Brannon, Pauline "Polly" age 68, of Florence, Kentucky passed away on Wed., October 14, 2020. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on February 2, 1952 to the late William and Betty Brannon (nee Lovette). Pauline is survived by her beloved spouse Carol Hirschauer; her sisters, Billie (Roger) Stoddard and Janie Brannon; her brother, David Brannon; her nieces, Amanda and Alisha; her great-niece, Brielle; her great-nephew, Connor; and a host of other family members and friends. In loving memory of Pauline, contributions may be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation at give.bcrf.org/donate
