Pauline Crowell
Harrison - Pauline Crowell (nee:Wolf) passed away quietly on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at age 93 with family at her side. Preceded in death by her husband Leonard J Crowell. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Friends and Family will gather for a graveside service on Thursday, March 5, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at Glen Haven Cemetery Harrison, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to or c/o Jackman Hensley Funeral Home 215 Broadway St. Harrison, Ohio 45030
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020