Pauline E. Franke
Cincinnati - In loving memory of Pauline Evelyn Franke (nee McClellan) who passed away peacefully at age 91. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert. Survived by her children Kurt Franke (Lyell), Mark Franke, Barbara Bruns (Mark), Eric Franke (Caryn), Susan Lapolla (Nick), 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A private Celebration of Life gathering will be held with family. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019