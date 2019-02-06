Services
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Strawser Funeral Home
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Blue Ash, OH
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Strawser Funeral Home
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Blue Ash, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Lupariello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline E. (Whitworth) Lupariello

Obituary Condolences

Pauline E. (Whitworth) Lupariello Obituary
Pauline E. (Whitworth) Lupariello

Blue Ash - Lupariello, Pauline E. (nee Whitworth), 86, passed away Thursday January 31, 2019. Widow of James J. Lupariello. Loving mother of Cindy, Jim(Sarah), Donna(Steve), Joe(Joseph), Dave(Deborah), Tony(Tina), Julie(Mark), Mike and the late Mark.

Grandmother of: Andrew(Julia), Alison(Keith), Josie, Michael, Jenny(Dan), Nina, Sophia, Katie(Greg), Andrea, Nick, Kyle, Alex, Ethan and Casey. Great grandmother of Grace, Shelby, Colton, Raylan, Andrew, Dravyn and Alex. Sister of the late Eugene and Norine. Visitation will be Saturday Feb. 9th at 10:30 am. until funeral at 11:00 am. at Strawser Funeral Home 9503 Kenwood Rd. Blue Ash, OH 45242. Memorials suggested to Hospice of one's choice. Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.