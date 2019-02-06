|
|
Pauline E. (Whitworth) Lupariello
Blue Ash - Lupariello, Pauline E. (nee Whitworth), 86, passed away Thursday January 31, 2019. Widow of James J. Lupariello. Loving mother of Cindy, Jim(Sarah), Donna(Steve), Joe(Joseph), Dave(Deborah), Tony(Tina), Julie(Mark), Mike and the late Mark.
Grandmother of: Andrew(Julia), Alison(Keith), Josie, Michael, Jenny(Dan), Nina, Sophia, Katie(Greg), Andrea, Nick, Kyle, Alex, Ethan and Casey. Great grandmother of Grace, Shelby, Colton, Raylan, Andrew, Dravyn and Alex. Sister of the late Eugene and Norine. Visitation will be Saturday Feb. 9th at 10:30 am. until funeral at 11:00 am. at Strawser Funeral Home 9503 Kenwood Rd. Blue Ash, OH 45242. Memorials suggested to Hospice of one's choice. Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 6, 2019