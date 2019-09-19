|
|
Pauline Elizabeth Jump, 85, died Monday September 16, 2019 at her residence in Independence, KY. Born in Kenton County, KY on Tuesday October 3, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Beverly Pete and Mary Elizabeth Bass Downey.
On November 14, 1951, Pauline was united in marriage to Raymond Ervin Jump; he preceded her in death. She worked in Inventory Control for the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) in Cold Springs, KY. She was a Life-Member of the DAV Auxiliary and was a professional square dancer (Mid-westerner Hayride). She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Lakeside Park.
Survivors include two daughters: Pamela Jump of Crittenden, KY, Julie Jump of Independence, KY; one brother: Ronie L. Downey of Nuevo, CA; two sisters: Janet Houston of Latonia, KY and Lillian Downey of Ryland Heights, KY. Two grandchildren also survive: Jesse McKean of Hurricane, UT and Shaun McKean of Washington, UT along with five great-grandchildren: Michael McKean, Jesse McKean, Celeste McKean, all of St. George, UT, Ryder McKean and Cooper McKean, both of Washington, UT. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by two brothers: Johnny Downey and Lonnie Downey, a sister, Joyce Landrum and a grandson, Kelly McKean.
Visitation will be Saturday September 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday September 21st at 12 Noon with Bishop Parker officiating at Stanley Funeral Homes - Crittenden location. Burial will follow in the Hill Crest Cemetery in Dry Ridge, KY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pauline's memory to American Alzheimer's Foundation c/o Stanley Funeral Homes P.O. Box 130 Williamstown, KY 41097.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019