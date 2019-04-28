|
|
Pauline "Polly" Lojinger
Cincinnati - February 12, 1925 - April 25,2019
Polly Lojinger of Indian Hill died peacefully April 25, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert I. Lojinger and her parents, William Morgan Profitt and Elizabeth Brewer Profitt and several siblings. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Hopkins (Ted) and Douglas Lojinger (Roberta) and four grandchildren, Katie & Molly Hopkins and Daniel & Kelly Lojinger. Additional survivors include two sisters, Shirley Profitt Young and Irene Hatton and one brother, Lawrence Profitt and his wife Virginia.
She was a member of the Kenwood Womens' Club and Cincinnati Airmen's Club. She enjoyed gardening, golf and bowling.
Private service to be held at a future date. Memorials can be made to or American Red Cross.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019