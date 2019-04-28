Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Lojinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline "Polly" Lojinger


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pauline "Polly" Lojinger Obituary
Pauline "Polly" Lojinger

Cincinnati - February 12, 1925 - April 25,2019

Polly Lojinger of Indian Hill died peacefully April 25, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert I. Lojinger and her parents, William Morgan Profitt and Elizabeth Brewer Profitt and several siblings. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Hopkins (Ted) and Douglas Lojinger (Roberta) and four grandchildren, Katie & Molly Hopkins and Daniel & Kelly Lojinger. Additional survivors include two sisters, Shirley Profitt Young and Irene Hatton and one brother, Lawrence Profitt and his wife Virginia.

She was a member of the Kenwood Womens' Club and Cincinnati Airmen's Club. She enjoyed gardening, golf and bowling.

Private service to be held at a future date. Memorials can be made to or American Red Cross.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.