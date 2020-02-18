Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
5900 Buckwheat Rd
Milford, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
5900 Buckwheat Rd.
Milford, OH
Pauline M. Noe Obituary
Pauline M. Noe

Loving daughter of the late William and Anna Noe. Sister of the late Kathleen Cahill, Theresa List, Marie Decker and Rosella Gulli. Special Aunt of Rocco Gulli. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Pauline passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 80. Visitation will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 5900 Buckwheat Rd., Milford, OH 45150, on Friday, February 21 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.. Memorials may be directed to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
