Pauline Rolfes
North Bend - Pauline H. Rolfes (nee Newman), 84, Aug. 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James C. Rolfes, devoted mother of Therese "Terri" Glauser (Rod); James P. (Terri), Paul T. (Cindy) & Philip C. (Jen) Rolfes, beloved daughter of the late Leo & May (nee Ehemann) Newman, dear sister of Patricia A. Caldon, grandmother of 13 & great grandmother of 4. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visitation Fri., Aug. 28, 8:30 - 10 AM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami Ave., Cleves, OH 45002. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Church or Hospice of Cincinnati
