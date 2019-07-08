|
|
Pauline Turner
Newport - Pauline Turner (nee Howard), 93, of Newport, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 at her residence. Pauline made shoes for soldiers during World War 2, she enjoyed politics in her later years and worked at the voting polls, she loved quilting and crocheting, and most importantly was a woman of God. She was a member of the First Church of God in Newport and taught Sunday school for more than 47 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Turner, father, Lewis Howard, mother, Rose Ann Howard (nee McIntosh), 7 sisters and 4 brothers. Pauline is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Larry) Herfurth, sons, Glenn (Marilee) Turner, Allen (Linda) Turner, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great- grandchildren. Visitation 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp - Erschell Funeral Home, (835 York St.) Newport, followed by funeral service. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 8, 2019