Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Turner

Add a Memory
Pauline Turner Obituary
Pauline Turner

Newport - Pauline Turner (nee Howard), 93, of Newport, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 at her residence. Pauline made shoes for soldiers during World War 2, she enjoyed politics in her later years and worked at the voting polls, she loved quilting and crocheting, and most importantly was a woman of God. She was a member of the First Church of God in Newport and taught Sunday school for more than 47 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Turner, father, Lewis Howard, mother, Rose Ann Howard (nee McIntosh), 7 sisters and 4 brothers. Pauline is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Larry) Herfurth, sons, Glenn (Marilee) Turner, Allen (Linda) Turner, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great- grandchildren. Visitation 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp - Erschell Funeral Home, (835 York St.) Newport, followed by funeral service. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now