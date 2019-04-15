Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Loveland United Methodist Church
10975 Lebanon Rd.
Loveland, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Loveland United Methodist Church
10975 Lebanon Rd.
Loveland, OH
View Map
Pauline V. Williams Obituary
Pauline V. Williams

Loveland - Pauline (nee Verkamp) of Loveland. Beloved wife of the late Robert Williams. Dear mother of Jim Williams (Late Terri) and Bryan (Carolyn) Williams. Grandmother of Curt Williams, Ryan (Krista) Williams, Niki (Andy) Nieberding, Griffin Williams and Morgan (Tucker) Windle. Great grandmother of 10. Sister of the late Charles Verkamp. April 14, 2019 at the age of 86. Friends will be received at the Loveland United Methodist Church, 10975 Lebanon Rd., Loveland on Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM where services will be held on Wednesday, April 17 at 11 AM. Interment Union Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Loveland United Methodist Church or Loveland Schools Foundation. tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2019
