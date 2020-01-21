|
Pauline Williams
Cincinnati - Pauline H. Williams beloved wife of the late James Williams for 71 years. Loving mother of Larry (Alice) Williams, Peggy (Ken) Williams, and Diana (Stephen) Ackman. Devoted grandmother of Tracy (William) Heckenkamp, Kevin (Chelsey) Williams, Monique Ferran, Amanda (Matthew) Hough, Amy (Daniel) Parkhill, and Jennifer (Jon) Sullivan. Cherished great-grandmother of 10 and dear great great-grandmother of 1. Passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the age of 90. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to . Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020