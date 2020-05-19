Pauline Young
Cincinnati - Pauline Young was born on January 30, 1935, to the union of Carter and Ora West in Portland, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James, and twin sister Ailene. She departed this life on May 16, 2020. Pauline's parents relocated to Cincinnati, Ohio in 1945. She attended Sands Elementary, Bloom Jr. High, Woodward High, and Central High Schools. She attended the University of Cincinnati. She worked professionally for Houston & Associates Law Firm then continued her 20-year career working for the City of Cincinnati in the Police Division, Personnel Department, Law Department, and Real Estate Services. Pauline joined the Revelation Baptist Church in 1982 and worked as Secretary of the Church for 18 years. She was appointed to the Trustee Board in 1994 by the late Reverend Robert R. Collins. She was instrumental in securing a generous donation from the Carl Lindner Family for the renovation of the church. She had a zest for moving the church forward and was very passionate for working on special projects. Pauline enjoyed traveling with her cousin Dorothy Butts as they cruised across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans visiting the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean Islands, Mexico, and Hawaii. Pauline leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Kimberley Townsend (Michael) and Cheryl McBee (Darrell), four grandchildren, Charlton David, Kara Nicole, Kendall Scott, and Ashton Wilson. She also leaves one nephew, Jamie West, a loving cousin, Dorothy Butts, other cousins; Billy Butts, Follis Butts, Mary Wakefield, her Goddaughter, Sherry Gamble, and a host of family and friends. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions services are private for family only. Condolences maybe made at www.springgrove.org
Cincinnati - Pauline Young was born on January 30, 1935, to the union of Carter and Ora West in Portland, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James, and twin sister Ailene. She departed this life on May 16, 2020. Pauline's parents relocated to Cincinnati, Ohio in 1945. She attended Sands Elementary, Bloom Jr. High, Woodward High, and Central High Schools. She attended the University of Cincinnati. She worked professionally for Houston & Associates Law Firm then continued her 20-year career working for the City of Cincinnati in the Police Division, Personnel Department, Law Department, and Real Estate Services. Pauline joined the Revelation Baptist Church in 1982 and worked as Secretary of the Church for 18 years. She was appointed to the Trustee Board in 1994 by the late Reverend Robert R. Collins. She was instrumental in securing a generous donation from the Carl Lindner Family for the renovation of the church. She had a zest for moving the church forward and was very passionate for working on special projects. Pauline enjoyed traveling with her cousin Dorothy Butts as they cruised across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans visiting the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean Islands, Mexico, and Hawaii. Pauline leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Kimberley Townsend (Michael) and Cheryl McBee (Darrell), four grandchildren, Charlton David, Kara Nicole, Kendall Scott, and Ashton Wilson. She also leaves one nephew, Jamie West, a loving cousin, Dorothy Butts, other cousins; Billy Butts, Follis Butts, Mary Wakefield, her Goddaughter, Sherry Gamble, and a host of family and friends. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions services are private for family only. Condolences maybe made at www.springgrove.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 19 to May 20, 2020.