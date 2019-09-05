|
|
Pearl Burger
Union - Pearl Burger 84, of Union, KY, passed away on September 2nd, 2019 at River Valley Nursing Home in Butler, KY. She was born on August 3rd, 1935 to Edgar L. and Bladwin (Thomas) Woods. She was a homemaker. Along with her parents, her husband William Burger and sister Audrey Reekers also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughters; Debbie Klein and Pam Sayler, Brothers, Ronald Woods and Edgar Woods Jr. Sisters, Sally Volter and Linda Wright and 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY on Saturday September 7th, 2019 from 11am ~ 1pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019