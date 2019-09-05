Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Burger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Burger


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Pearl Burger Obituary
Pearl Burger

Union - Pearl Burger 84, of Union, KY, passed away on September 2nd, 2019 at River Valley Nursing Home in Butler, KY. She was born on August 3rd, 1935 to Edgar L. and Bladwin (Thomas) Woods. She was a homemaker. Along with her parents, her husband William Burger and sister Audrey Reekers also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters; Debbie Klein and Pam Sayler, Brothers, Ronald Woods and Edgar Woods Jr. Sisters, Sally Volter and Linda Wright and 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY on Saturday September 7th, 2019 from 11am ~ 1pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now