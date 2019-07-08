Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001

Alexandria - Pearl "Ed" Downard, 82, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Fort Thomas. He was a member of Summit Church of Christ and Alexandria Lodge # 152 F. & A. M. He was retired, during his life he worked for American Standard, Kenner Products and KEYCO. He loved camping, fishing and being with his family. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and Tina McClane Downard and a daughter and son-in-law Patricia Morris Daugherty and Marvin Daugherty. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Clara Downard (nee Colwell); 5 children: Bill (Colleen) Downard, Allan (Donna) Downard, Trina (Michael) Waller, Greg (Yuko) Morris and Robin (Paul) Reis; siblings, John (Reva) Downard and Allene (late Albert) Toll; 9 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM. Interment in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorials are suggested to Summit Church of Christ. online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 8, 2019
