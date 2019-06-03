|
Pearl E. Nelson
Bradenton, FL - Pearl E. (nee Sammons) Nelson born February 14, 1922 and passed away peacefully in Bradenton, Florida August 2, 2018. She was born in Green Township Ohio, graduated from Green Township High School in 1937 and went to work at Woolworth's and later Western Auto as a Sales Associate and Bookkeeper in Cheviot. In 1941 she married Wm. Bryan who predeceased her due to an auto accident. In 1950 she married F. Edwin Nelson of Madeira who also predeceased her. She is survived by a daughter, Betty Lou Bryan Mueller (Clay) a grandson Bryan A. Mueller, a granddaughter Alecia(Lecie) Spillane (Larry), granddaughter Theresa Mueller (deceased), Great granddaughters Bailey N. and Riley M. Spillane. Also many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. She owned and operated Nelson Bros. Heating and Air Conditioning in Madeira after the death of her husband, Edwin, belonging to the Association of Greater Cincinnati Heating and Cooling Contractors. She decided to sell the business to a niece and her husband, Karen Nelson and Pete Hassman and retired to Green Township. In 2005 she moved to Bradenton, Florida to be with her daughter and family. There will be a Memorial Service at Madeira Silverwood Presbyterian Church, 8000 Miami Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio45243, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by inurnment at Arlington Memorial Cemetery, appx. Noon, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231 Donations may be made to the Church of your choice or Neediest Kids of All, 312 Elm St., #20, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
