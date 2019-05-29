|
Pearl Pong
Loveland - Pearl M. Pong of Loveland. Beloved wife of 61 years to the late Hing S. Pong. Loving mother of Cathy (Rick) Drescher, Michael (Lisa) Pong, Kevin (Beth) Pong and the late Alicia Pong. Cherished grandmother of Rick (Abby), Brian (Caitlin), Alex, Michael, Tyler, Janet Fujikawa, Kristin, Kaitlin, Josie and Josh (Carrie). Great grandmother of Emma, Caden, Carter, Jazmine, Mason, Brody, Jack, Ella, Harrison, Eric and Owen. Dear sister of Betty, Lydia, Bill, Marvin, Gary and the late Florence, George and Roy. Devout Christian and faithful member of Socialville Baptist Church.Went home to be with the Lord on May 27, 2019 at the age of 84. Family and friends will be received Friday, May 30 from 10 AM until 12 PM at Socialville Baptist Church, 5946 Socialville Foster Rd., Mason, where funeral services will follow at 12 PM. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Socialville Baptist Church or to the Margaret B. Rost School. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 29, 2019