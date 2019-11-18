Services
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Browning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Browning


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Peggy Browning Obituary
Peggy Browning

Falmouth - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Peggy Jean (Wallace) Browning age 88 of Cold Spring, KY, formerly of Falmouth, KY passed away on Sunday November 17th. She was born April 22nd, 1931 in Lenoxburg, KY to Dale and Beulah (Cummins) Wallace. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Donald Keith Wallace. She is survived by her husband of 70 years William H. Browning, daughter Karen Browning of Cold Spring and son William Keith Browning of Georgetown, KY. A nephew Jeff Wallace (Shari), nieces Markie and Alex, California, KY, Chris Browning, Lizzie Anderson and Josie Haney of Villa Hills and Burlington. Peggy graduated from Bracken County High School in 1948. She retired from St. Luke Hospital / Falmouth Care Unit with 30 years of service. Peggy was active in the Falmouth United Methodist women and attended the Falmouth United Methodist Church over the last 53 years. Peggy loved her family, working in her flowers and spending her winters in Florida for many years. Visitation will be held 12-2pm Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral service will follow at 2pm also at the funeral home. Peggy's final resting place will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Falmouth, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Falmouth United Methodist Church 230 W Shelby St, Falmouth, KY 41040 or the St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -