Erlanger - Peggy Combs passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in the comfort of her home in Erlanger. Peg and her sister Pat were born in Covington 79 years ago. She was a member American Legion Auxiliary Boone Unit 4.

She leaves behind to mourn daughter Kim Vaughn, sons Mike (Pam) Baker, and Dean (Kate) Baker, sisters Pat Finke, and Sandra Price, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and the many, many friends who loved spending time socializing with her.

Preceding her in death are her mother Christine Estes, sisters Tamara Moore and Cheryl Ann Estes, brother Tom Anderson, son-in-law Dave Vaughn and her former husband's Elmer Cruey and James Combs.

Services are private. A memorial gathering to celebrate Peggy's life will be held later this year. Please visit www.alliancefuneralhome.net to view entire obituary and leave condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
