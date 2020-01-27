Resources
Cincinnati - Cones, Peggy E.,85, of Cincinnati, OH. passed away at Artis Senior Living of Bridgetown on January 26, 2020. Peggy is preceded in death by her Parents; Orville and Hermina Webster. She is survived by her Daughters; Cheri Cones, Michelle Meridieth, Grandchildren; Cody Ross, Isabel Meridieth, Audrey Meridieth. A gathering will take place on Thursday January 30, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Hillside Chapel,525 Martin Luther King Drive, Cincinnati,OH 45220. More information can be found at Hillside-Chapel.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
