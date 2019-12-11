|
Peggy Harris
Milford - Harris, Peggy Lee (Nee Small), 83, passed December 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Harris; Loving mother of Jacqueline Lee Wilkins, Thomas Leroy (Pam) Harris and Richard Dean (Mary) Harris; Grandmother of 8; Great grandmother of 8. Also survived by her brother David Small and sister-in-law Ruth Small. Preceded in death by son-in-law William Wilkins, siblings Bill & June Small, Robbie & Roscoe Jenkins, James & Louise Small and Edward Small. Peggy was a charter member of Trinity UMC Milford, Ohio. Celebration of Life pending at this time. Memorial donations may be directed to the SPCA or Trinity UMC Milford, OH. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019