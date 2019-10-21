|
|
Peggy Herald
Butler - Peggy Ann Herald, 55, of Butler, KY passed away unexpectedly at UC Hospital on October 20, 2019. She was a teacher at Grants Lick Elementary. She obtained her Masters Degree from NKU. She was a member of Alexandria Licking Valley Baptist Church. She was the daughter of Robert "Bobby" and Golia (Turner) Hall. She was preceded in death by her father in 2018. She is survived by her mother, Golia Hall. Loving husband; Luther Darrin Herald. Sons; Derek Robert (Alexandra) Herald, John Dylan Tete and Roy Gunnar Lee Herald. Daughter; Cody Edith Ann (Courtney) Herald. Brother; Robert Allen Hall. Grandchildren; Kaden Robert Reid Herald and Jordan Daniel Kennedy. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 3pm-8pm. Service will be held on October 24, 2019 at 11am on Thursday, October 24, 2019 with burial following in Oakland Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019