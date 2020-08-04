Peggy Terrell
Hebron - Peggy Terrell, 66, of Hebron, passed away Sunday August 2, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood. She was an assembly worker for Johnson Controls and an avid U. K. sports fan. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry G. and Ruth A. Wessling Reuscher and sister, Sharon Rudy. Survivors include, sisters, Barbara Taylor of Denver, CO, Michelle Flannery of Pittsburgh, PA, and Linda (Mike) Moellman of Hebron; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday August 6th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill. Memorials are suggested to the Boone County Animal Shelter, 5643 Idlewild Rd. Burlington, KY 41005. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com