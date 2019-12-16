|
Peggy Vaught
Union Township - Margaret "Peggy" Vaught, 92, of Union Township, passed away on December 14, 2019 at The Anderson Nursing Home. She was born January 31, 1927 in Wyoming, Ohio to the late Walter and Amelia Strauss. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughters, Kathy Land (Jim) and Tracey Klump (Tom), sisters, Georgeanne Thomas, Mary Jane Hart, Betty Herschede, and brother, Duke Strauss. Peggy is survived by her children, Michael Vaught (Lisa), Ann Miller (John), Lynn Holman (Mark), and Nancy Adamson (Terry); 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to a visitation at E. C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, Amelia on Wednesday from 6-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial, Holy Trinity Church, Batavia on Thursday at 10:30am. Interment St. Philomena Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019